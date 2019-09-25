Services for Marcus Keith Maxwell, age 23, will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Maxwell died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Maxwell will begin Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Maxwell will lie-in-state on Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.