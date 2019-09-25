Week 5 Team of the Week: Gibson County

DYER, Tenn. — After many years struggling to find wins on the football field, Gibson County has quickly turned into a strong threat in Region 7 2A.

In his 4th year as head coach, Cody Finley has the Pioneers sitting at 4-1 as the final stretch of the regular season approaches. This past Friday night, Gibson County fans were able to witness something for the first time in school history, a win over Union City. The Pioneers offense was unstoppable, putting up 61 points against the Golden Tornadoes.

The historic victory puts Coach Finley’s club 2-0 in region play, and in a great position to continue having success. They travel to take on West Carroll this Friday night, followed by two key region games against McKenzie and Adamsville.