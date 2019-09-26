Al Chymia Shrine Circus kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to watch the greatest spectacle on earth. The Al Chymia Shrine Circus is in Jackson.

The circus kicked off Thursday night at the Oman Arena.

There is non-stop, heart-stopping thrills as the superstars perform.

You can see exotic animals and daring acts come together for entertainment for the whole family.

“We’re so pleased to be here. This is a good place to have it,” said Al Chymia Shriner Jimmy Norman. “We love everybody in Jackson-Madison County. We want it to continue. We want it to be good success. We appreciate all the support we get from Jackson-Madison County.”

The circus runs through Sunday.

Adult tickets are $10, and kid tickets are $5.

To purchase tickets and more, go to the website or call 901-377-7336.