Above Average Heat Persists Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Saturday, September 28th

For the first time since 1954, Jackson has had 21 days this month reach 90°F. This weekend, there are likely to be more allowing for us to set a record for the most 90°F days ever in September. This heat will get worse before it gets better, with the month of October potentially starting with record highs on Tuesday.

Our weather will remain stuck on “repeat” for now with unusually hot weather for this time of the year expected to continue into next week. Temperatures are forecast to peak near the mid 90s Sunday along with fair and dry weather.

The humidity won’t be oppressive, but it’ll be enough to make it end up feeling like the upper 90s in the afternoon so stay cool and drink plenty of water! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast to see how long this heat will stick around and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

