A Break In The Heat Late Week

Weather Update – 7:10 p.m. – Monday, September 30th

Temperatures blazed to 93 degrees today and just one day from October, It feels like the peak of summer. It will certainly get worse before it gets better, but it will get better at the end of the week.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and muggy humidity, overnight lows around 68 by morning. Light south winds becoming calm late.

October will roll in with the same old hot weather, however, the end of the week will bring a change. We will go from feel like temperatures in the 100 to 104 range to 80 degree highs and 50 degree lows by Friday as some of that cool air from the northwestern U.S. will head this way.

Be careful the next couple of days as the temperature climbs. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast to see how long this heat will stick around and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

