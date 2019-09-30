Yellow Dot Program helps first responders during emergencies

SELMER, Tenn. — Any time first responders arrive on the scene of a car accident, they know the first hour, also known as the golden hour, is the most critical in treating the patients.

“EMS or the doctor could give you another medication, could counteract yours, could have adverse side effects on you and could potentially do more harm than good,” Officer Josh Gilbert, K-9 handler with the Selmer Police Department, said.

That’s where the Tennessee Yellow Dot Program comes in. It’s a complete list of all your illnesses and medications in one place.

Enrolling in the Yellow Dot Program is easy. All you have to do is come to the Selmer Police Department and Officer Gilbert will take your picture and print it out.

Then you fill out the rest of your information and put the yellow folder in your glove compartment.

You also get a yellow sticker to put on your back windshield so first responders know to look for the yellow folder as soon as they arrive on the scene.

“It’s mainly geared towards people who are on medication, who have medical problems, older people,” Gilbert said.

But, Gilbert says he’s had people in their mid 20s sign up for the program as well.

There are sites across the state to sign up for the program. For that list, click here.