Record Setting Heat Likely On Wednesday

Weather Update – 4:37 p.m. – Tuesday, October 1st

Temperatures blazed to 95 degrees today and on the first day of October, It feels like the peak of summer. We came close to blasting an all time record which would have been 96 degrees, however, tomorrow will likely tie or set records in some areas as we add one degree or so for the high. Our heat index will be around 100 to 102 in the afternoon!

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and muggy humidity, overnight lows around 69 by morning. Winds will be calm and a few areas of patchy fog may develop.

The second day of October will roll in with the same old hot weather, however, the end of the week will bring a change. We will go from feel like temperatures in the 100 to 102 range to 80 degree highs and 50 degree lows by Friday as some of that cool air from the northwestern U.S. will head this way.

Be careful the next couple of days as the temperature climbs. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast to see how long this heat will stick around and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

