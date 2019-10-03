Cold Front To Usher In More Seasonable Fall Weather

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Thursday, October 3rd

After another day of record breaking heat across the state, it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing the 90s in the forecast anytime soon. Our high of 96°F today broke the record set back in 1954 of 93°F. With a cold front moving through tonight, cooler and drier conditions out of the North will follow.

Highs Friday will be significantly lower than what we saw Thursday, with highs staying in the low 80s! On top of that dew points will be in the mid to upper 40s, indicating very dry air in the area. Because of that drier air mass we didn’t see much in terms of precipitation with this boundary, but a second “Fall front” will move through late Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in the chance for scattered showers and storms and much needed rainfall to the area.

There is an elevated wildfire risk into the weekend. With the combination of dry vegetation, low humidity and strong enough winds you’ll need to be cautious when dealing with anything that could spark a fire.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com