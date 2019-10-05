Pet of the Week: Ky, Onyx & Jasper

Meet Ky, Onyx and Jasper!

All three puppies are available for adoption from Saving The Animals Together.

These three are from an adorable litter of eight puppies. The entire litter consists of seven boys and only one girl!

These sweet boys came to STAT by owner-surrender, are approximately nine weeks old, and at five pounds, they are smaller mixed breed.

These guys aren’t going to be large dogs; they are going to be fairly small-medium size, which makes them a perfect choice for anyone wanting to expand their home to include lots of fun, puppy kisses and wiggles!

They have all started on their vaccinations and will be ready to go into their foster homes October 12.

Come see all of these sweet babies Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco on 187 Stonebrook Place (between Academy Sports & Target). STAT will be there both Saturday and Sunday, but these sweet puppies will only be there Saturday!

If you would like to make Ky, Onyx or Jasper a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828, message them on Facebook or fill out the adoption application form on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether