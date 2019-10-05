Showers And Storms Late Sunday Into Monday

Weather Update – 7:36 a.m. – Saturday October 5th

TODAY:

Saturday will bring some nice weather ahead of our next rain chance. Today, Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will top out 88-91 mostly calm winds.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and mild with a slight chance of showers or storms, Highs in the mid to lower 60’s.

Rain chances will start to get going overnight with a few scattered showers. Sunday evening we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with our next big cold front. Showers and storms will be likely overnight into Monday morning followed by our first real taste of Fall!

Rumbles of thunder with some areas of heavy rain overnight Sunday. High temperatures on Monday are only expected to top out in the upper 60’s!

We’ll be tracking the rain and cool weather and rain into the weekend, so keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

