Beech Lake Bike Fest 2019 exceeds fundraising goal

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Beech Lake Bike Fest 2019 was in full swing in Lexington on Saturday.

The annual event was hosted on the shores of Beech Lake and operated as a fundraiser for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Over 150 bikers came out and helped participate in races and contests, while also enjoying entertainment and food trucks.

The fundraiser was able to surpass its $20,000 pledge goal for 2019, adding to an impressive tally.

Alisha Stanhope, the giveaway coordinator for the event, gave an update on how much the Bike Fest has given in the past.

“Over the course of 15 years, Beech Lake Bike Fest has donated right at $325,000 to the center,” Stanhope said.

This was the 15th year for the Bike Fest, and Saturday’s event was in memory of Eddie Hester — one of its original founders.

The Bike Fest ran from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. It ended with live music.