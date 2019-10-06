Community gathers for Buddy Walk in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members gathered Saturday in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Union University hosted the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee’s Buddy Walk on campus Saturday.

People with Down syndrome and their families, friends and communities walked together for support.

Each person with Down syndrome was recognized by the association.

The association’s president Dexter Williams explained why it’s important to raise awareness.

“People with Down syndrome are just like anybody else. We’re more alike than different, and if you have the opportunity and privilege to spend time with somebody that has down syndrome, it won’t take you very long to recognize that,” Williams said.

The association holds this walk every year in October, which is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.