Thunderstorms And Soaking Rains Are On The Way

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. – Sunday October 6th

*A few strong storms are possible over West Tennessee this afternoon into this evening. Damaging wind, hail, and localized flooding are possible with some of the embedded storms.

FUTURECAST -showing this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Rain chances will get going later in the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with the potential for flooding.

Expect some impressive rainfall totals as well as one inch or more will be very common as a result of heavy slow moving rains by the time Monday morning gets here.

TODAY:

Showers and storms with some storms becoming strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds, Highs in the lower 80’s.

TONIGHT:

Soaking rains and thunder, overnight lows in the mid 50’s.

COOLER AIR IS COMING!

Some much cooler air is on the way as well. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50’s by in the morning. Rain will move out by early noon tomorrow with very pleasant weather coming for Tuesday. Tuesday will feature sunny skies with the mid 40’s to start and low 70’s for highs.

We’ll be tracking the rain and cool weather and rain into the weekend, so keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates. You can also track the showers and storms at: StormTracker 7 Interactive Radar

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter -@WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com