Cool And Dry Conditions Expected Through Monday

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Sunday, October 7th

After an active night with periods of heavy rain and several storms in the area, we will see conditions to improve for the day. Much of the morning consisted of some lingering showers. Now that the cold front has moved through we can expect cooler conditions to follow behind.

Highs today are expected to stay under the 70 degree mark for most, which is a few degrees BELOW average. Skies will continue to clear out through the day and by the commute home we can expect to see the return of sunny skies once again, with winds staying light out of the northeast

The rain was definitely much needed, with much of the state dealing with dry to moderate drought conditions. Observed rainfall totals were much higher to our east, with some areas seeing up to 6 inches of rain in a period of 24 hours.

Tonight as we dry out it will feel significantly cooler with lows in the upper 40s. The next several days look to be seasonable and fair.

