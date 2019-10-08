Week 7 Player of the Week: Nolan Stidham

MEDINA, Tenn. — South Gibson is one of the more disciplined teams in the local area, primarily due to their leader behind center. In his senior year, Nolan Stidham has helped lead the Hornets to a record of 6-1, earning the Player of the Week award for Week 7.

The South Gibson quarterback managed a complete game in the 42-21 win against Westview this past Friday night, opening up the contest with a 61 yard touchdown pass, followed by two more rushing touchdowns.

Stidham now prepares for another tough defensive unit when the Hornets take on Covington in two weeks for another crucial region game.