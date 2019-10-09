Weather Update – 9:45 a.m. – Wednesday, October 9th

It was a foggy start for many this morning, with dense fog causing low visibility. Right now, some spots are still dealing with lingering fog, which should slowly clear later into the morning. Our night was clear, cool and calm with lows in the upper 40s to lows 50s, with another beautiful fall day in store.

TODAY

Expect slightly warmer conditions today. Winds have begun to shift out of the southeast and that will help bring in warm, moist air to the area the next couple of days. Highs will enter the low 80s with abundant sunshine much of the day.

We could see cloud cover slowly build up through he night with the chance for some spotty showers developing during the day Thursday thanks to that warmer air mass.

It’s not until Friday where we will see some widespread showers and storms roll through during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong at times, with the main risk being damaging winds. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest including an hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com