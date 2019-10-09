Julia Love McAfee, age 58, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Ronnie McAfee, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, October 3, 2019. Julia was born October 28, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert and Pat Love. She received her degree in education and loved her job, teaching Spanish for over 25 years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, board games, camping, writing letters, cooking and special times with her family and friends. Julia was known for her generosity and was always there as a friend for those in need. Her Christian faith was central in her life and she will be remembered for her devotion to her

family. Mrs. McAfee is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Rhea McAfee; her son, Mordecai Luke McAfee; her brother, Dr. William Love and his wife, Karen; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves many precious and dear friends. The family requests that memorials be directed to Penuel Ridge Retreat Center, 1440 Sams Creek Road, Ashland City, TN 37015. A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. McAfee will be from 5 to

6 P.M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Warren Community Church in Somerville. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 P.M. with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center