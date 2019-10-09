Week 7 Team of the Week: Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Week 7 featured a contest in Region 7 3A between Milan and Covington.

Led by a resilient defensive effort, Milan came away with the win 14-7, improving to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in region play. The Bulldogs have won 3 out of their last 4, and according to head coach Teddy Pettigrew, his team is really starting to figure things out on both sides of the ball.

Milan takes Week 8 off due to fall break and will return to action next Friday for another region game against McNairy.