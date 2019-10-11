Showers And Storms Late Morning Into Afternoon

Weather Update – 8:19 a.m. – Friday, October 11th

**Heavy Rain And Thunder Will Affect Midday Travel**

Showers and storms will become more likely late morning into the afternoon with rain heavy at times. Use caution if you travel during the lunch hour as there will be lots of Friday traffic mixed with heavy rain and thunder.

Friday with the chance for rain increasing throughout the morning and afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likeliest between the late morning and early evening with high temperatures briefly reaching the mid 70s. Locally heavy downpours and one or two strong thunderstorms are possible late morning and afternoon so stay weather aware! The main threat from those thunderstorms is the potential for gusty winds at times.

