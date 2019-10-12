Annual fall festival held in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. – Fall festivities are in full swing in West Tennessee.

The 2019 Milan Fall Fest kicked off Saturday. There were many activities at the festival such as arts and crafts, food vendors and more.

Kids also got the opportunity to watch a movie at the Milan Ritz.

The fall fest is an annual event open to the city of Milan and people from all over West Tennessee.

“Just all of Milan and surrounding counties and cities coming together and hanging out at our beautiful downtown and getting to do a little Christmas shopping and a little shopping for themselves and just enjoying our downtown,” said Allyson Harris, director for community development in the city of Milan. “This is really a great part of Milan and I love bringing people to it.”

People also had a chance to get some exercise with a 5K run.