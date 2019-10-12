Frost Advisory Overnight

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday, October 12th

**FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT**

We received 1.79″ of rain Friday at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News! The cold front responsible for the drop in temperature will likely bring temperatures into the 30s this morning for the first time since April 21st!

TODAY

Its going to be a very dry and cool day starting in the upper 30’s under mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60’s. Today will average well below average all day long. If you like a little of warm and cold weather, tomorrow will feature both with lows by Sunday morning in the mid 30’s and highs around the comfortable low 70’s!

Frost will be likely overnight into Sunday. Temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 30s will allow for that frost to develop early Sunday morning, so bring in or protect any sensitive plants. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see the hour-by-hour forecast for the next cold front arriving on Tuesday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com