Patchy Frost Overnight, Warmer Day For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, October 12th

*A Frost Advisory is in effect for Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties until 8 a.m. Sunday*

After a chilly start to the weekend with highs staying in the low 60s, another cold night is in store. Overnight lows are dropping into the 30s once again, the coldest nights we’ve seen since the end of April. Skies will be clear with calm winds out of the southwest.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, with highs nearing that 70 degree mark. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the time being until another frontal system approaches the area before mid-week.

It’s not uncommon this time of year to be seeing more of these cold fronts move through more frequently. The one for Tuesday should clear out early Wednesday, bringing another shot of cooler conditions similar to what we saw for Saturday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest including an hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

