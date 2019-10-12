Pet of the Week: Opie

Meet Opie!

This sweet boy is available for adoption!

Opie is a wonderful boy, he loves attention, and he loves to play and be silly.

He loves kids and is good with other dogs once he warms up to them. He would, however, be best suited in a home without cats.

Opie enjoys running in the yard and would play with a ball all day long if he could. He is potty trained and knows simple commands, like ‘down,’ ‘shake’ and ‘sit.’

Opie is a happy, sweet boy with a lot of energy, so he is best suited in an active home. He needs plenty of time to run off that energy, but he also loves to snuggle on the couch.

If you would like to foster Opie or make him a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether