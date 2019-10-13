A Sunny And Seasonable Monday

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Sunday, October 13th

Highs today were near the 70 degree mark, and should be even warmer come Monday afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night where we saw lows just shy of the freezing mark. We can see lows in the low 40s, upper 30s overnight.

Average for this time of year is 74 degrees and we’ll be seeing these seasonable conditions for tomorrow along with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will increase into Tuesday with the next approaching front.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com