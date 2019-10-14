Top 5 Plays: Week 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 8 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Union City’s Wes Tilghman finishes off the drive for the Golden Tornadoes with a rushing touchdown.

#4: Peabody’s Jarel Dickson explodes through the hole against Obion County on his way to the end zone.

#3: McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor makes an incredible play off the screen pass from Evan Jarrett.

#2: Humboldt’s Bobby Johnson Jr. picks up the loose ball and keeps the drive alive for the Vikings.

#1: Westview’s Garrett Byrd comes down with the jump ball in the end zone.