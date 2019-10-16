School board, architects discuss blueprints for JCM, Madison

JACKSON, Tenn.–The historic campus of Jackson Central-Merry High School will soon have a new look.

“We’re going to gut the whole inside of JCM, and, in addition, we’re replacing all of the exterior windows, upgrading all of the landscaping, and creating a whole new front entry,” principal architect for LRK Victor Buccholz said.

Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met with architects from LRK Architects out of Memphis for a look at those blueprints for JCM, and for a new Madison Academic Magnet High School on the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

“We want it to be really connected because the students there will be using some facilities on the Lambuth campus,” Buccholz said.

The new high school is slated for the corner of Lambuth Boulevard and Maple Street.

Buchholz said that the designs will pay homage to the two schools’ unique histories.

“For JCM, we’re really celebrating the green and gold. You’ll see a lot of vibrant greens, we like having fun with the greens,” Buchholz said. “At Madison, the same thing. You’ll see the maroon, the navy blue, and really celebrating the unique character and location of both schools.”

Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said he was excited about the designs.

“I think they’re neat. They fit the architectural structure of what’s going on, both at JCM and Madison, and so we’re excited to try to fit in and blend in to the neighborhood again, and just add value,” Washington said.

He also said it’s important to create a better learning environment for students, and working environment for teachers.

“We had teachers and administrators who were previously at JCM or currently at Madison work with the architects on all that’s needed, as far as getting the details of the chemistry lab, the band and choir rooms, things of that nature,” Washington said.