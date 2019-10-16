Week 8 Team of the Week: Peabody

TRENTON, Tenn. — From Week 1 of the season, the Peabody Golden Tide have posed a threat as one of the more talented teams the state of Tennessee has to offer.

Following a 55-7 win this past week over Obion County, the Tide sit at a perfect 7-0 record. The Peabody offensive attack is revered as explosive, dynamic, and at times unmatched. However, their defensive unit is just as responsible for their success on the field.

This season, the Peabody defense has not allowed more than 14 points in a single game, recording 2 shutouts in the process.

They’ll look to continue their dominance in Class 2A throughout the rest of the regular season with an upcoming contest at home against Halls.