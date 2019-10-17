Local Eagle Scout, student collects food for North Side High School

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local student and boy scout is making sure none of his peers go home hungry.

Mohid Tanveer was looking for a way to fulfill his Eagle Scout requirement and wanted to hold a food drive.

He, and other scout leaders, found out about students at North Side High School not having food at home.

And after two months of work collecting food and building shelves, the pantry is officially open.

“For students, it should help them focus more,” Tanveer said. “If you’re not nourished enough, you can’t concentrate.”

RIFA will also be helping to keep the shelves stocked at the high school to make sure the students always have something to eat.