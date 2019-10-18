Library of Things opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local library is stocking its shelves with more than just books.

“It’s about lending items you might need once in a while, but you don’t really want to buy them,” said adult services librarian Jenci Spradlin.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is unveiling a new collection and movement called a Library of Things.

It’s thanks to a $1,200 grant from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The Library of Things has something for everyone—toys, a laminator, bird-watching kit—but it all started with cake pans.

“Whether it’s a cake pan in the shape of an Easter Bunny, or a clown—and those got really popular—people love checking out specialty cake pans,” Spradlin said.

If you need tools to build or fix things around the house, they’ve got it!

Or if you’re looking to throw a party, they’ve got yard games, a karaoke machine and black lights that you can check out for free.

It works just like the books. If you have a library card, you can check out anything from the Library of Things and have it for up to a week.

“We hope this invites people to rediscover the library, and to come into our space, to look at these items, to check them out and see what else they can do while they’re here,” Spradlin said.

And Spradlin says if you have items around your house that aren’t being used that you think will fit into the Library of Things, call the Jackson-Madison County Library, and they’ll see if they can add it to their shelves.

Spradlin also says if you end up needing an item longer than a week, you can renew it or talk with them about a longer checkout time.