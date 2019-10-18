Person of interest in alleged theft from Walmart identified

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department have identified a person of interest in an alleged theft from Walmart on Oct. 10.

Police say the woman contacted Jackson police and returned the contents of a bag of money taken from the self-check at Walmart on Emporium Drive.

Investigators initially asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman after surveillance video showed her leaving the store with a money bag containing more than $2,000.

Police say the video showed her opening the bag and verifying the contents.

Police say the woman will not be charged with theft of property.