Person of interest in alleged theft from Walmart identified
JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department have identified a person of interest in an alleged theft from Walmart on Oct. 10.
Police say the woman contacted Jackson police and returned the contents of a bag of money taken from the self-check at Walmart on Emporium Drive.
Investigators initially asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman after surveillance video showed her leaving the store with a money bag containing more than $2,000.
Police say the video showed her opening the bag and verifying the contents.
Police say the woman will not be charged with theft of property.