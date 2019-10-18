Rain Chances Will Sneak In This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:00 a.m. – Friday, October 18th

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and could become the next named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season – Nestor! As of Friday morning, the system had tropical storm force winds, but it has not yet been named due to not having a well defined center. This storm is forecast to move northeast and approach the Gulf Coast on tonight. Depending on the path, this storm may bring some heavy rain to parts of the Mid-South on Saturday.

This Morning

A chilly start ahead with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s.

After the chilly start, enjoy a beautiful day ahead with highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. What could become Tropical Storm Nestor is forecast to move northeast into the southeastern United States on Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain. Right now, West Tennessee is on the very edge of the rainfall forecast to occur wit this storm. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast , and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

