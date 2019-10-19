Severe Weather Possible By Monday

Weather Update – 11:16 p.m. – Saturday, October 19th

We saw variable cloudiness today across West Tennessee, with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be warmer than normal, especially compared to the last few nights, with lows around 50°F. Expect areas or patchy fog over night, along with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and calm southerly winds.

Sunday will be similar to what we saw for Saturday, only just a bit warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s with rain chances slowly increasing into the night.

MONDAY

Monday morning will bring numerous showers and storms to West Tennessee and there is a slight risk of severe storms, although chances are low, gusty winds over 50 mph will be possible. Showers and storms will occur between the morning hours and early noon.

Gradual clearing will take place Monday evening and cooler temperatures will return. Tuesday looks very cool and sunny after the cold front moves out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather both online and on air over the weekend as we approach stormy weather Monday morning.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com