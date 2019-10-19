The Weekend Brings Slight Rain Chances With Storms Likely Monday Morning

Weather Update – 7:40 a.m. – Saturday, October 19th

Looking mostly dry over the weekend with only slight chances of isolated showers. For today, expect periods of clouds and sunshine with highs around the lower 70’s.

Nestor was making landfall as of this morning near Mexico Beach Florida with sustained winds at 50 mph. Nestor will only intervals of clouds to west Tennessee with low rain chances. Only a slight chance of an isolated short lived shower will exist over the weekend.

Be weather aware as Monday morning approaches. Monday morning will bring numerous showers and storms to west Tennessee and there is a slight risk of severe storms, although chances are low, gusty winds over 50 mph will be possible.

It looks like it could be quite stormy and blustery at the bus stop on Monday. Showers and storms will occur between the morning hours and early noon. Gradually clearing and cooler by Monday evening.

Gradually clearing will take place Monday evening and cooler temperatures will return. Tuesday looks very cool and sunny after the cold front moves out. Stay with the WBBJ 7 StormTeam both online and on air over the weekend as we approach stormy weather Monday morning. Have a great weekend!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter -@wbbj7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email –badavis@wbbjtv.com