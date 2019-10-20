Jackson Symphony holds first Pops Classical Night Fever concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local orchestra brought music to the Hub City on Saturday night.

The Jackson Symphony held their first Pops Classical Night Fever of the season Saturday.

The showcase was centered on music from the ’70s.

Organizers say the symphony has been bringing music to the Hub City for 59 years, and Saturday night they saw a record crowd.

“Just having a fantastic night. Looking forward to celebrating not only the Jackson Symphony but the city and the community in West Tennessee at large and all the arts that those represent,” said Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony Sherry Freeman.

Freeman says it’s important to have the arts in a progressive city like Jackson.