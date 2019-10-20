Local church celebrates with homecoming service

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – A local West Tennessee church is celebrating a huge milestone. Malesus Baptist Church is celebrating 130 years of service.

“130 year of reunion of our church and mostly we are celebrating that God has sustained this church for all of those years and still lighthouse in this community,” said pastor Mark Cagle,

Cagle says it was also a way to reconnect with former members.

“We have a former minister of music who has returned with us today and then we have invited all the various people who used to be here for one reason or the other who have moved on and lived somewhere else and decided to return,” said Cagle. “This is a celebration of their time here.”

As part of the celebration loved ones gathered among one another singing songs of worship and joining in prayer.

“We can expect from brother Jerry as I know we can a great gospel message,” said Cagle. “We are going to worship great through song and then we are going to have a great time of fellowship afterwards. We are also here to minister and to help with needs in our community and if we could ever be of assistance to anyone we certainly would love to know that and we want them to feel welcome to come and join us at anytime.”

Members celebrated with a dinner after the homecoming service.