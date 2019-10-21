Strong Storms Likely For Monday

Weather Update – 12:00 a.m. – Sunday, October 20th

Monday morning will bring numerous showers and storms to West Tennessee and there is a slight risk of severe storms for portions further south and west. Areas along and west of the Mississippi River will have the best chance for more intense storms but the probability for strong storms will be widespread in general as a cold front moves through early in the day Monday.

The main impact will be damaging winds gusts up to 50 mph or more, along with occasional heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding in spots. Secondary threats will be isolated tornadoes and some large hail. The best chance for showers and storms will occur between the morning hours and early afternoon.

Before the initial line moves through, we could see some scattered storms pop up ahead of it overnight. By mid-day it should reach us here in Jackson. The front should move out after 4 p.m. and by the commute back we can expect drier conditions.

Gradual clearing will take place by Monday evening and cooler temperatures will return. Tuesday looks very cool and sunny after the cold front moves out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather both online and on air as we approach the stormy weather Monday morning.

