Staff, family and friends honor street to late teacher Stacey Davis

BELLS, Tenn.–L ocal school faculty, friends and family are naming a street in a teacher’s honor.

Bells Elementary School teacher Mrs. Stacey Davis and her husband died tragically in a house fire on Edd Raines Road in Sugar Tree in July, just three weeks before school started.

Tuesday afternoon, they changed the street name from J.C. Extended to Stacey Davis Drive.

Davis won Teacher of the Year in 2001 and 2016 for the Bells City School District.

“She wanted to make sure that everyone knew Jesus and we know that’s where she is and that is the only thing that gives us comfort is knowing that she is with Jesus right now,” said Sandy DeLoach, Davis’ cousin.

“She was very very good with our students. She was a very delightful and exceptional teacher,” said Superintendent Mark Wallace of Bells City Schools.

Davis taught for 31 years at Bells; 30 years as a first grade teacher and her final year as an intervention teacher.