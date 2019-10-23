Week 9 Team of the Week: Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Hardin County Tigers can call themselves the Team of the Week for Week 9, as well as champions of Region 6 4A.

In their 12-7 win over Lexington this past Friday night, Hardin County proved once again why they’re one of the top teams in the West Tennessee. Last week’s game was a fight until the very last play, and the Hardin County defense stepped up to give the Tigers the region crown.

Head Coach Matthew Smith’s club this year has the ability to dominate in countless areas of the game on both sides of the ball, and they execute the game plan well. The Tigers will look to make it 8 straight wins this Friday night when they host Milan at 7:00.