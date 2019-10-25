Area Relief Ministries prepares shelter locations for winter

JACKSON, Tenn. — With colder weather on the way, Area Relief Ministries is providing shelters for those in need through their “Room in the Inn” program.

“Jackson, Tennessee does not have a shelter, so we’re unlike many cities of our size. When it’s very very cold, if Room in the Inn isn’t open, there’s nowhere for these guys to go,” said Michael Roby, Director of Area Relief Ministries.

The program involves more than 40 churches and organizations around the city of Jackson who help house and feed the homeless on a nightly basis, starting November 1.

They rotate locations each day, and Roby says the winter brings an uptick in the homeless population.

“We recently lost a church, so we need to replace that, or there’s going to be six nights during the winter that we won’t have a place for the men to stay. They’ll be sleeping in alleys, and behind buildings, and in tents. It’ll be very cold,” Roby said.

The churches will always be there to lend a helping hand, but Area Relief Ministries wants to look at the idea of a standalone shelter, or just a bigger host site in the future.

“We’ve talked about opening a building. Whether the civic center, or a city building, when it’s incredibly cold. That’s something we would like to discuss,” Roby said.

For now, Area Relief Ministries volunteers are helping the churches set up for the night.

Roby says the hosts have grown to embrace the program even more.

“The first few times they do it, they’re a little timid and kind of scared of the guys—until they know their names. Then they see the guys in the community, and they hug them, and they’re family,” Roby said.

Area Relief Ministries currently operates a day shelter as well, which helps house and feed the homeless, while also helping them find employment.