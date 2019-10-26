Fair & Dry Conditions Return

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Saturday, October 26th

Strong straight-line winds from a particular band of severe storms rolled through this afternoon and caused significant damage. We are still trying to assess information that’s been pouring in from the wind event that impacted several of our counties. The extent of the damage included several downed trees and power lines, to damage to properties and businesses.

It’s been quiet for most of the evening as remnants of Olga moved out. Winds from the line of storms were recorded as high as 73 mph in some spots. Winds will become calmer overnight. That will be followed along with gradual clearing of the cloud cover. Lows are expected to drop in the upper 40s before dawn. Some areas of fog also will be possible overnight as we slowly see the return of clear skies.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and calm southerly winds. Conditions the next few days are expected to be dry and seasonable until another frontal system arrives in the area before mid-week.

