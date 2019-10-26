Pet of the Week: Alex & Ruby
Meet Alex and Ruby!
These sweet cuties are 12 weeks old, full of fun and available for adoption!
They love to run and play, and then settle in for a long nap after some snuggle time with their favorite person.
They love giving kisses and playing games. Their favorite game seems to be “catch me if you can” while they run around, usually with a found sock or something else they aren’t supposed to have.
Alex and Ruby are currently going through their vetting and are working on kennel, leash and potty training. They would make a great addition to any family looking for a pup that’s full of energy and fun.
If you would like to make Alex or Ruby a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828, message them on Facebook or fill out the adoption application form on their website.
You can also contact STAT via social media:
Facebook: Saving The Animals Together
Twitter: STATdawgs
Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether