Strong Winds And Heavy Rain Ahead

Weather Update – 6:50 a.m. – Saturday, October 26th

**WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 2PM**

**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2PM**

Rain continues for today, In fact, a tropical system named “Olga” will become a part of our forecast today enhancing the potential for 2-4″ of rain across the area, with 4-6″ possible near the Mississippi River! Wind gusts could also become very strong in the area late morning into early afternoon.

TODAY

Rain likely with gusts up to 45 mph with a high around 70 degrees. Temperatures will top out in the late morning and begin to fall in the evening. Gusty winds will kick in around late morning and lasting into the early afternoon hours.

Showers will gradually leave the area throughout the afternoon later today but with STRONG wind gusts around the time the rain leaves. Winds may gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour at mid day with some isolated gusts over 40 mph near the Tennessee River. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will relax tomorrow night with temperatures falling down to the middle 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise Sunday morning. Lighter winds and clear skies may result in dense fog Sunday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

