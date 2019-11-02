Cool And Dry Conditions Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:11 p.m. – Saturday, November 2nd

It was a cooler than average start to the month. Highs stayed mainly in the middle to upper 50s which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. High pressure moves across the Mid-South tonight so we will continue to stay dry along with calm winds. Temperatures will drop to below freezing once again overnight. Areas of frost will be likely along with some patchy fog. Don’t forget, that tonight the clocks fall back one hour! This will be the last night with a sunset at 6:00 p.m. until March 10th, with Sunday’s sunset happening at 4:58 p.m.

SUNDAY

Tomorrow will mirror what we saw Saturday, with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. With the center of high pressure to our east by then, winds will come from the southwest. This will be followed by a slow warming trend with high temperatures back into the 60s by Monday.

We’ll continue to warm into the middle of the week, briefly seeing average temperatures. A frontal system approaching Thursday will not only bring some scattered showers to the area, but also a large drop in temperatures of about 20°F before we enter the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com