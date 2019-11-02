Lane College enjoys Church and Community Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students and community members enjoyed a day of fun and football Saturday.

Lane College held Church and Community Day at their game against Central State University.

Dragons fans heard the sounds of the Quiet Storm, known as Lane’s band, and enjoyed giveaways during the game.

Some special guests in the crowd were pastors from around the area and a youth group.

Chief of Staff and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Darlette Carver Samuels says it’s important to have this kind of game day theme for Lane.

“For this game, Church and Community Day, it was just very important and obvious for us because we are a Christian associated institution, and we’re part of this community and engaged in it,” Samuels said.

The last home game for Lane, which is also Senior Night, is November 9.