Quiet Weather Pattern For Now

Weather Update – 12:11 a.m. – Monday, November 4th

Monday will be a repeat of what we’ve been seeing all weekend long. We continue to see a quiet weather pattern, with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the lower 60s for tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll continue to warm into the middle of the week, briefly seeing the return of more average temperatures. A frontal system approaching Thursday will not only bring some scattered showers to the area, but also a large drop in temperatures of about 20°F before we enter the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

