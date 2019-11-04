Top 5 Plays: Week 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 11 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: TCA’s Kevin Davis gets to the edge and darts past the defense into the end zone.

#4: North Side’s Jayson Sneed breaks several tackles, picking up a huge gain on the ground.

#3: Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway blocks the punt, while Carson Vandiver recovers the ball for a touchdown.

#2: South Gibson’s Landon Lambert takes the snap and goes right through the middle of the defense for the score.

#1: Crockett County’s Payton Currie takes an interception 100 yards to the end zone.