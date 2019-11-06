Week 11 Team of the Week: North Side

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a strong performance against a region rival, North Side brings home the Team of the Week. This past Friday night against South Side, the Indians got off to a slow start in the first half against the Hawks, but then exploded for 28 unanswered points in the second half, winning the contest 42-21.

The Indians used their weapons in the backfield to their advantage, utilizing players such Camaryon Jones, Jayson Sneed, and Cordarian Jones to dominate the run game.

The victory solidified North Side’s second straight Madison County Commissioner’s Cup title, but more importantly the third playoff spot in Region 6 4A.

They’ll begin their journey through the Class 4A bracket on the road for their first round game against Creek Wood.