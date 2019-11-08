Community gathers to raise funds for children, women

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a night of boots, bands and bingo at the STAR Center on Friday.

The Jackson Service League is raising funds to provide grants to local organizations, with a focus on children and women.

Attendees spent the night playing bingo, listening to local bands and placing bids in a silent auction.

Organizers say it’s important to invest in the economic, cultural and civic conditions of the community while also having fun.

“I enjoy the fellowship. I enjoy getting to know all the women in the league, and of course I love raising money for all the women and children,” said event chairperson Amanda Beller.

Organizers say the proceeds from Friday night will go to nonprofit organizations like RIFA and the Dream Center.