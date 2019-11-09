Sorority sisters celebrate chapter’s 80th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local sorority enjoyed an evening of sisterhood.

Members of the Gamma Alpha Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, danced the night away at the Jackson Country Club for their organization’s 80th anniversary.

They also celebrated with dinner and entertainment.

Sisters say they’re proud to celebrate 80 years of sensational pearls.

“I love doing things in the community, and our chapter has done that over the past four plus years, and it brings me great joy to know we’re doing great things in the community,” chapter president Tracy Perkins said.

Organizers say this chapter is for members who already graduated college, and was chartered at the same time as the Beta Chi chapter at Lane College.