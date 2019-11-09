Sunshine And Cold For Saturday

Weather Update – 9:05 a.m. – Saturday, November 9th

Lots of sunshine for Today with temperatures warming through the 30’s in the mid morning to around 53 for the high in the afternoon. Light southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The weather will stay dry for Veterans Day ceremonies and the parade this morning in Downtown Jackson with highs in the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon.

Clear skies will continue into Sunday with temperatures forecast to peak in the lower and middle 60s that day. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News because a cold front coming in on Veterans Day will bring rain back to the area and some of it may end as a wintry mix! We’ll update the forecast on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News over the weekend and you can keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

